Stream Moby’s New Album Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt
When he’s not helping the CIA investigate Russia, Moby is still a pretty highly regarded DJ, and now the producer has returned with his new Vonnegut-quoting album Everything Was Beautiful, And Nothing Hurt. His fifteenth album, the release follows singles “Anarchy,” “Like a Motherless Child,” and “This Wild Darkness” and will see a return to his “soul, trip-hop and gospel roots.” Singles like “This Wild Darkness” return to his haunting early hits as the producer with more of his hushed, almost-spoken-word vocals. Check out his new album below.