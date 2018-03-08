Mitski Announces Summer Tour

Mitski is embarking on an unusual North American jaunt this summer. Performing alone, her 9-date “A Solo Tour of Beautiful Places” includes dates in Montana, Mississippi, Colorado, two in Texas, and more. New York area fans can catch her in Woodstock on June 30. Katie Von Schleicher will provide support on 8 of the dates, with Caroline Rose opening in Woodstock. Mitski will also be playing North American dates with Lorde and Run the Jewels in late March and early April. See the list of new dates below (the “Santa Fe, TX” is a typo, clearly).

