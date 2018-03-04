News \
Watch Migos Perform “Narcos” and “Stir Fry” on SNL
Migos were the musical guests on last night’s Saturday Night Live, and the trio performed hits from their recent chart-topping album Culture II. Introduced by last night’s host Charles Barkley, the group played “Narcos” and the Pharrell-produced standout “Stir Fry,” which recently got its own kung-fu-themed music video. The trio were recently featured on Gucci Mane’s latest single “Solitaire” alongside Lil Yachty. Watch clips of last night’s SNL performance below.