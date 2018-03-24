Hear a 10-Second Teaser of New Solo Material from R.E.M. Frontman Michael Stipe

R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe has shared a new 10-second snippet of solo material in support of today’s March for Our Lives rally taking place in Washington D.C. and beyond. Titled “Future, If Future,” the song offers an optimistic look at a future where “we’ve got the power.”

The track technically marks the first solo songwriting for Stipe, who has previously released original instrumental composition s part of last year’s Moogfest and is also known to perform solo covers. Listen to a preview of “Future, If Future” below.