Stream Meshell Ndegeocello’s New Album Ventriloquism

Meshell Ndegeocello has released Ventriloquism, her first album in four years. Featuring a cover of the TLC classic “Waterfalls,” the album offers new versions of ’80s and ’90s soul and R&B hits, featuring new arrangements by the bassist and vocalist. Ndegeocello has also shared two other covers from the album so far—one of Prince’s Parade track “Sometimes It Snows in April” and another of Force MD’s 1986 slow jam “Tender Love,” which she says was inspired by Neil Young’s Harvest. Listen to Ventriloquism in full below.

