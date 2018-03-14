White Nationalist Leader Charged With Battery After Having Affair With Spokesman’s Wife

Matthew Heimbach, a fixture at Trump campaign rallies and in the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” tiki torch brigade, co-founded the white nationalist group Traditionalist Worker Party with his wife’s stepfather, 36-year-old Matt Parrott. Now the two TWP leaders are feuding with each in the wake of 26-year-old Heimbach’s battery arrest following his affair with Parrott’s wife.

According to a police report obtained by The Southern Poverty Law Center , Heimbach (pictured above, brawling with protesters at a Richard Spencer speech) was arrested after allegedly assaulting Parrott and “choking him out” before and allegedly attacking his own wife. Heimbach’s stepdaughter reportedly filmed the incident.

The events leading up to the fracas include a bizarre sting operation at Parrott’s Paoli, Indiana trailer where Parrot and his stepdaughter (not to be confused with Heimbach’s stepdaughter mentioned above) set out to ambush Heimbach trying to sleep with Parrott’s wife after Heimbach claimed that the three-month affair had ended. From Southern Poverty Law Center:

The step-daughter and Parrott’s wife tried to set up Heimbach to see if he would continue the affair after saying it was over, police said in a report. During the set up at Parrott’s Paoli trailer home, Matthew Parrott and his step-daughter waited outside, standing on a box and watching through a window, police said. A confrontation ensued between Heimbach and Matt Parrott. Parrott told police Heimbach twisted him down to the ground, then “choked [him] out.” “He grabbed and injured my hand after I poked his chest then choked me out with his arm,” Parrott said in a handwritten statement to police. “Then he chased me to my home and did it again.”

After the incident, Parrott fled to a nearby Walmart with his stepdaughter and called the police. Heimbach was arrested for allegedly grabbed his wife’s face and threw her onto a bed in front of their two small children after returning to his own trailer in the same park. Heimbach is free on a $1,000 bond related to one felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child under 16 and one misdemeanor battery charge. In their police statements, all four parties involved listed their occupations as “white nationalist.”

The fallout between the two TWP leaders continued with Parrot resigning from his post as the hate group’s chief spokesman.

“I’m done. I’m out,” Parrott told The Southern Poverty Law Center. “SPLC has won. Matt Parrott is out of the game. Y’all have a nice life.”

As Mic reporter Jack Smith IV noted, Parrott was also the group’s website administrator and appears to be “deleting all membership rolls and website infrastructure.” Anyone who tries to access TWP’s website is greeted with a 404 error.

Heimbach’s future is uncertain as he is on probation for shoving a black protestor at a Trump rally in Louisville, Kentucky. With Parrott gone, Heimbach facing possible jail time, and a defunct website, the future of the white nationalist group isn’t looking great.