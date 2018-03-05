Federal Judge Orders Martin Shkreli to Forfeit Wu-Tang Clan Album

As part of his conviction for securities fraud, Judge Kiyo Matsumoto ordered Martin Shkreli to forfeit $7.36 million in assets, including the Wu-Tang Clan album Once Upon a Time in Shaolin, CNBC reports. “Pharma Bro” Shkreli paid $2 million for the lone copy of Once Upon a Time in Shaolin in 2015 through a private broker.

Other assets Shkreli will most likely have to fork over include the Lil’ Wayne album Tha Carter V, a Pablo Picasso painting, and his $5 million bond.

Shkreli is currently in jail awaiting sentencing on March 9. His conviction stems from charges that he defrauded investors in Retrophin, the pharmaceutical company he co-founded. He was ousted as CEO of the company in 2014.

Shkreli is facing upwards of 10 years in federal prison.