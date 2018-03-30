Watch Lorde Cover Drake’s “Shot For Me”

A couple of days after unveiling a cover of Kanye West’s 808 and Heartbreak single “Love Lockdown,” Lorde attempted another crooning hip-hop cover from the turn of the aughts in concert. She performed Drake’s Take Care classic “Shot For Me” at her Toronto show last night, backed only by a synthesizer. She introduced the song by saying that Drake was a “great hug giver” and asking the crowd to sing along. Lorde also recently covered Frank Ocean’s Blonde standout “Solo” in similarly stripped-down fashion. Watch her tender interpretation of “Shot For Me” below.