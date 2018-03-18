News \
Lollapalooza Argentina Cancels Final Day Due to Severe Weather
Three-day festival Lollapalooza Argentina has cancelled its third and final day due to severe weather including heavy storms, lightning, and winds. The schedule included performances from Pearl Jam, LCD Soundsystem, the National, David Byrne, Kygo, and more. The decision to cancel the day’s events was done in cooperation with government safety authorities. Refunds will be available to ticket holders. Read a statement from the festival organizers below.