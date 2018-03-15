Liz Phair Announces 25th Anniversary Girly-Sound to Guyville Box Set

Exile in Guyville, Liz Phair’s iconic 1993 debut, is receiving the deluxe reissue treatment for its 25th birthday. Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set collects the original album, newly remastered by Emily Lazar, as well as restored versions of the three tapes Phair recorded under the name Girly-Sound prior to making Guyville: Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word to Ya Mutha, Girls! Girls! Girls!, and Sooty.

The full set runs to seven LPs or three CDs, accompanied by a book featuring an oral history of the album, essays by Phair and writer Ann Powers, and photographs. The music will be available for streaming and download, and you can also pick up the remastered version of Guyville alone as a CD or double LP. Everything is out May 4 from Matador.

In the present tense, Phair is working on two upcoming projects: a new album and a book. Neither has an anticipated date yet, but more than a year ago, she was spotted in the studio with Ryan Adams and Don Was, and late last year, Phair signed a two-book deal with Random House and announced a forthcoming memoir with the great title Horror Stories.

Check out the full track list for the seven-LP version of the Girly-Sound to Guyville box set below.

Liz Phair, Exile in Guyville (remastered double LP) track list

1. 6’1”

2. Help Me Mary

3. Glory

4. Dance Of The Seven Veils

5. Never Said

6. Soap Star Joe

7. Explain It To Me

8. Canary

9. Mesmerizing

10. Fuck and Run

11. Girls! Girls! Girls!

12. Divorce Song

13. Shatter

14. Flower

15. Johnny Sunshine

16. Gunshy

17. Stratford-On-Guy

18. Strange Loop

Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word to Ya Mutha (double LP restored from Girly-Sound Cassette 1) track list

1. White Babies

2. Shane

3. 6 Dick Pimp

4. Divorce Song

5. Go West

6. Don’t Holdyrbreath

7. Johnny Sunshine

8. Miss Lucy

9. Elvis Song

10. Dead Shark

11. One Less Thing

12. Money

13. In Love w/Yself

Girls! Girls! Girls! (double LP restored from Girly-Sound Cassette 2) track list

1. Hello Sailor

2. Wild-Thing

3. Fuck And Run

4. Easy Target

5. Soap Star Joe

6. Ant In Alaska

7. GIRLSGIRLSGIRLS

8. Polyester Bride

9. Thrax

10. Miss Mary Mack

11. Clean

12. Love Song

13. Valentine

Sooty (single LP restored from Girly-Sound Cassette 3) track list

1. Gigolo

2. Flower

3. Batmobile

4. Slave

5. Open Season

6. Suckerfish

7. California

8. South Dakota

9. Bomb

10. Easy

11. Chopsticks