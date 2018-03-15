News \
Liz Phair Announces 25th Anniversary Girly-Sound to Guyville Box Set
Exile in Guyville, Liz Phair’s iconic 1993 debut, is receiving the deluxe reissue treatment for its 25th birthday. Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set collects the original album, newly remastered by Emily Lazar, as well as restored versions of the three tapes Phair recorded under the name Girly-Sound prior to making Guyville: Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word to Ya Mutha, Girls! Girls! Girls!, and Sooty.
The full set runs to seven LPs or three CDs, accompanied by a book featuring an oral history of the album, essays by Phair and writer Ann Powers, and photographs. The music will be available for streaming and download, and you can also pick up the remastered version of Guyville alone as a CD or double LP. Everything is out May 4 from Matador.
In the present tense, Phair is working on two upcoming projects: a new album and a book. Neither has an anticipated date yet, but more than a year ago, she was spotted in the studio with Ryan Adams and Don Was, and late last year, Phair signed a two-book deal with Random House and announced a forthcoming memoir with the great title Horror Stories.
Check out the full track list for the seven-LP version of the Girly-Sound to Guyville box set below.
Liz Phair, Exile in Guyville (remastered double LP) track list
1. 6’1”
2. Help Me Mary
3. Glory
4. Dance Of The Seven Veils
5. Never Said
6. Soap Star Joe
7. Explain It To Me
8. Canary
9. Mesmerizing
10. Fuck and Run
11. Girls! Girls! Girls!
12. Divorce Song
13. Shatter
14. Flower
15. Johnny Sunshine
16. Gunshy
17. Stratford-On-Guy
18. Strange Loop
Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word to Ya Mutha (double LP restored from Girly-Sound Cassette 1) track list
1. White Babies
2. Shane
3. 6 Dick Pimp
4. Divorce Song
5. Go West
6. Don’t Holdyrbreath
7. Johnny Sunshine
8. Miss Lucy
9. Elvis Song
10. Dead Shark
11. One Less Thing
12. Money
13. In Love w/Yself
Girls! Girls! Girls! (double LP restored from Girly-Sound Cassette 2) track list
1. Hello Sailor
2. Wild-Thing
3. Fuck And Run
4. Easy Target
5. Soap Star Joe
6. Ant In Alaska
7. GIRLSGIRLSGIRLS
8. Polyester Bride
9. Thrax
10. Miss Mary Mack
11. Clean
12. Love Song
13. Valentine
Sooty (single LP restored from Girly-Sound Cassette 3) track list
1. Gigolo
2. Flower
3. Batmobile
4. Slave
5. Open Season
6. Suckerfish
7. California
8. South Dakota
9. Bomb
10. Easy
11. Chopsticks