Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Announces Solo Show

Linkin Park member Mike Shinoda has announced a solo show in Los Angeles this May, his first since the death of bandmate Chester Bennington in July 2017. On May 12, Shinoda will headline Identity L.A., a free downtown L.A. concert celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. The performance follows his recent solo EP, Post Traumatic, which deals explicitly with his grief at Bennington’s death.

Linkin Park first returned to the stage last October at a tribute concert for Bennington, where Korn’s Jonathan Davis filled in for some of the late frontman’s parts. Supporting Shinoda on the Identity L.A. bill are R&B artist Jay Park (whom you may remember from his guest appearance on Charli XCX’s Pop 2) and EDM duo Hotel Garuda. See Shinoda’s announcement below, and full details about the event here.