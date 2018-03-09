Stream Lil Yachty’s New Mixtape Lil Boat 2

Lil Yachty’s new mixtape Lil Boat 2 is now available in full. The tape follows his debut album Teenage Emotions last year, as well as his debut mixtape Lil Boat in 2016. Featuring guest appearances from 2 Chainz, Quavo, Offset, PnB Rock, Tee Grizzley, Lil Pump, and more, the tape looks to offer a huge contrast from his debut album last year. “It’s the complete opposite of Teenage Emotions,” he recently shared on Power 106’s The Cruz Show. “This is like turn up [strip club] shit. Still club, mosh pit festival, young youth push each other shit. This is what that is.” Check out Lil Boat 2 below.

