Lil Uzi Vert and G-Eazy Announce Co-Headlining Tour Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
Lil Uzi Vert has announced a sprawling co-headlining summer tour with G-Eazy. Ty Dolla $ign and YBN Nahmir will provide support, along with producer-DJs P-Lo and Murda Beatz. The Endless Summer Tour will begin in Seattle in July and end in Miami in early September. Watch a trailer for the tour and see a full list of dates below.
7/20 Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
7/21 Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
7/24 Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center
7/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
7/28 Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
7/29 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
7/31 Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #
8/01 San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre #
8/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #
8/04 Albuquerque, NM @Isleta Amphitheater
8/06 – Sioux City, IA – Battery Park @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City %
8/07 Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
8/09 Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater
8/10 Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion #
8/11 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
8/12 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/14 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island %
8/16 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
8/17 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
8/18 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
8/22 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
8/24 Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
8/25 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
8/26 Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
8/28 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ Wild Things Park %
8/30 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
8/31 Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center
9/01 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
9/04 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #
9/05 Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
9/07 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/08 Miami, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
% without Lil Uzi Vert
# without Ty Dolla Sign