Lil Uzi Vert and G-Eazy Announce Co-Headlining Tour Featuring Ty Dolla $ign

Lil Uzi Vert has announced a sprawling co-headlining summer tour with G-Eazy. Ty Dolla $ign and YBN Nahmir will provide support, along with producer-DJs P-Lo and Murda Beatz. The Endless Summer Tour will begin in Seattle in July and end in Miami in early September. Watch a trailer for the tour and see a full list of dates below.

7/20 Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

7/21 Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

7/24 Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center

7/26 Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

7/28 Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

7/29 Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/31 Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

8/01 San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre #

8/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

8/04 Albuquerque, NM @Isleta Amphitheater

8/06 – Sioux City, IA – Battery Park @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City %

8/07 Bonner Springs, KS @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

8/09 Austin, TX @ Austin 360 Amphitheater

8/10 Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion #

8/11 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

8/12 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/14 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island %

8/16 Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/17 Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

8/18 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/22 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

8/24 Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

8/25 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

8/26 Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/28 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/29 Pittsburgh, PA @ Wild Things Park %

8/30 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/31 Holmdel, NJ @ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

9/01 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

9/04 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

9/05 Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

9/07 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/08 Miami, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

% without Lil Uzi Vert

# without Ty Dolla Sign