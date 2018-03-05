Lana Del Rey – “You Must Love Me”

Lana Del Rey has covered “You Must Love Me,” the show-stopping, Oscar-winning track from the film adaptation of the musical Evita. The original “You Must Love Me” was performed by Madonna and composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice. Del Rey performed the track for Webber’s hits compilation Unmasked: The Platinum Collection, which is out March 16.

In a press release, Del Rey cited the famed musical theater composer’s influence on her career. “Andrew Lloyd Webber has been one of my primary inspirations in music, so to do a cover of one of his songs is a dream,” the singer said, according to The Fader. Del Rey recently revealed she’s working on writing a Broadway musical herself, which she expects to finish in “two or three years.” Hear her take on “You Must Love Me” below.