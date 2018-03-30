Lana Del Rey Teases New Song “Happiness Is a Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey logged on to Twitter last night to share a clip of a new song called “Happiness Is a Butterfly.” She first shouted out butterflies earlier this month when she tweeted an inspirational quote that’s sometimes falsely attributed to Nathaniel Hawthorne or Henry David Thoreau:

Happiness is a butterfly, which when pursued, is always just beyond your grasp, but which, if you will sit down quietly, may alight upon you — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) March 6, 2018

But who says Pinterest quotes can’t inspire great art, right? In the lyrics of the new song, Del Rey also mentions “tour life,” which checks out because she’s currently on tour in Australia in support of last year’s album Lust for Life.

Watch and listen to Lana Del Rey preview a clip of “Happiness Is a Butterfly” below.