Ladytron – “The Animals”

UK artpop group Ladytron have released “The Animals,” their first new music since 2011’s Gravity The Seducer. A dark, synth-driven track, the song’s lyrics describe the animalistic, base nature of humanity: “There is now law / There is no god,” Helen Marie bluntly repeats in the song’s opening refrain. Listen below.

Ladytron have also announced a Pledge campaign to raise money for a new album. The band plans to release a second single this summer and, with sufficient funding, a new album this fall. The album is set to be produced by Jim Abbiss, who produced Ladytron’s excellent third album Witching Hour. The band will also release a remix of “The Animals” by Vince Clark, of Erasure, Depeche Mode, and Yaz, on Monday, March 5.