SNL’s Kyle Mooney Asks: Rock Or Rap?

What’s better, rock music or rap? If you’re an obliviously racist walking goatee with a love of explosions and a cursory understanding of video equipment played by Kyle Mooney on last night’s Sterling K. Brown-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, the answer is obvious: rock. Mooney’s Chris Fitzpatrick goes around conducting some man-on-the-street style interviews before eventually coming up with the bright idea of putting rock and rap together to create a whole new genre of music, rock n’ rap, which has definitely never been tried before. Watch the sketch below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.