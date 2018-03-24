Watch Killer Mike Voice His Support for Gun Ownership in New NRA Video

Killer Mike appears in a new NRA video. In the clip, the Atlanta rapper and community organizer voices his support for gun ownership. “I have worked as a tireless advocate for children and women in my community and I’ve also worked with gun groups like Georgians Against Gun Violence that are not the most pro-Second Amendment [organizations], but I said, ‘If there’s a table to be sat at, the gun owner needs to be there,” he says in the video.

“You can’t continue to be the lackey,” he continues, referring to “woke” anti-gun individuals. “You’re a lackey of the progressive movement, because you’ve never disagreed with the people who tell you what to do.”

Elsewhere in the clip, he says he discouraged his children from participating in student walkouts protesting gun violence. “I told my kids on the school walkout, ‘I love you, [but] if you walk out that school, walk out my house,'” he says. “We are a gun-owning family, we are a family that my sister farms, we are a family where we’ll fish and hunt, but we are not a family that jumps on every single thing that an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with.”

Killer Mike is a longtime supporter of the NRA, notably appearing on Tavis Smiley’s PBS talkshow in support of controlled gun ownership. Watch his video for the NRA below, which arrives on the day of the March for Our Lives rally protesting gun violence in schools.