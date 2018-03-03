New Music \
Jonny Greenwood – “Dark Streets”
Almost a year since the announcement that he’d be scoring Lynne Ramsey’s new film You Were Never Really Here, composer and Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood has finally unveiled the first song from the upcoming score. Titled “Dark Streets,” the song is a barebones synth and drum machine number that builds to menacing darkwave heights. Greenwood’s soundtrack drops digitally March 9 via Invada Records/Lakeshore Records, with a vinyl release to follow. You Were Never Really Here stars Joaquin Phoenix and arrives in theaters April 6. Check out “Dark Streets” below.