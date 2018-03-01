John Kelly “Jokes” About White House Chief of Staff Job: “God Punished Me, I Guess”

Notorious anti-immigration hardliner John Kelly appeared at an event honoring the 15th anniversary of the the Department of Homeland Security on Thursday. The White House chief of staff “joked” about how bummed he was to leave his post as DHS secretary to go to the West Wing and babysit the world’s biggest Fox & Friends fan after Reince Priebus resigned and got kicked out of a presidential motorcade last July.

“The last thing I wanted to do was walk away from one of the great honors of my life, being the Secretary of Homeland Security,” Kelly said, “but I did something wrong and God punished me, I guess.”

Kelly appears to be kidding, but is he? Is he really?