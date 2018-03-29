Jack White Returns to SNL in April

The Jack White album cycle continues with the singer-songwriter’s third appearance on Saturday Night Live on April 14. White appeared as a member of the White Stripes in 2002 with host John McCain and returned in 2012 as a solo artist alongside host Lindsay Lohan. He’ll be gracing the Studio H8 stage as the musical guest on an episode hosted by comedian and former SNL writer John Mulaney.

You might remember Mulaney — who has one of many forthcoming Netflix standup specials scheduled for release May 1 — as Shy, Stefon’s lawyer and “professional piss artist” from the episode Bill Hader hosted with Arcade Fire.