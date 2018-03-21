Jack White — “Ice Station Zebra”

Today, Jack White premiered his latest single “Ice Station Zebra” on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio. “Ice Station Zebra” is the Jay-Z collaboration that never materialized; White refashioned the track as a solo for his upcoming third LP Boarding House Reach.

White sat with Metallica’s Lars Ulrich for his Beats 1 show “It’s Electric with Lars Ulrich” and discussed the creation of “Ice Station Zebra.” “A couple years ago I had worked on a few tracks with Jay-Z — we were going to do an album together, just never culminated, and we didn’t finish,” White said. “But that was something I played drums piano guitar and bass on as an idea for him to maybe spur him on to inspire him and do something.” The interview will air this Sunday at 12P.M. PST; hear a snippet of the talk and the track below.