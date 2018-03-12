Jack White Submitted an Alternate Version of Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons” for Lemonade

In the most recent Rolling Stone cover story, former White Stripes frontman Jack White touches on a wide array of topics. He reveals the existence of an unreleased version of Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons,” his disdain for DJ Khaled’s “Wild Thoughts” and advice he received from Chris Rock that nearly changed his entire outlook on music creation.

White spoke openly of his collaborations with Beyoncé, saying the two were supposed to take to Saturday Night Live to perform “Don’t Hurt Yourself” — the searing cut from Lemonade that explicitly referred to Jay-Z’s infidelity, laced with White’s cryptic guitar keys—though the plan never came to fruition.

He also revealed another unreleased collab with Queen Bey, saying the singer had requested an (even more) country-inspired version of “Daddy Lessons,” citing blues musician Seasick Steve as the alternate arrangement’s inspiration. White was impressed by the request, but his version of the song remained unused on Lemonade.

Of course, the article also covers White’s Third Man Records, and the time legendary comedian Chris Rock criticized his obsession with analog recordings: “Nobody cares how it’s done!” Rock apparently told White. “I wish he wouldn’t have said that to me,’ White says, shaking his head. “Because it’s haunting my days. Because I’ve built my whole artistic creativity on this. But he’s right, because nobody fucking cares!”

As for his thoughts on more modern music, White says he isn’t a fan of DJ Khaled’s re-working of Santana’s “Maria Maria” for “Wild Thoughts,” claiming that his Rihanna-infused summer rendition of the classic was “just Santana’s song in its entirety.”

Towards the end of the piece, White also affirms the continued breakup of the White Stripes, responding to questions about a potential revival with the discouraging answer, “I highly doubt that would ever be a thing.”

You can read the profile in full here.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.