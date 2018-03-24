Inquisition Dropped From Label Over Child Pornography Charges, Frontman Releases Statement

Seattle black metal band Inquisition has been dropped from their label following the resurfacing of child pornography charges against frontman Jason “Dagon” Weirbach, Pitchfork reports. “Season Of Mist are no longer working with Inquisition,” the label wrote in a brief post on Facebook. “There will be no further statement.”

Earlier today, MetalSucks obtained official documents from the Superior Court Of Washington For Snohomish County showing that Weirbach pleaded guilty to charges of Unlawful Display Of Sexually Explicit Material and obstructing a law enforcement officer in 2009. He was sentenced to thirty days in jail plus time served and two years of probation.

Weirbach has issued a statement denying the child pornography charges:

To all fans, supporters and close ones, I would like to clarify some horrific misinformation generated by the webzine Metalsucks of a personal matter of mine in 2007: First you must take into account, everything Metalsucks published is taken from court documents that state charges and accusations rather than what was proven or admitted in 2007. Second, I never plead guilty to the charges and the original charges were dropped after the courts examined all evidence. I am not a sex offender, and I was absolutely innocent of all charges. The plea bargain was something the prosecutor insisted on and for the defense was the best option to end a lengthy legal process. Also, the background check webpage circulating is not entirely correct, it is definitely not showing what the Police background check would show you.

With my fullest respect to you, please read my statement Metalsucks had told me they would publish:

I made a very unwise choice of actions in 2007 which got me into some legal problems. After the investigation was conducted, a year and a half later after the initial charges, the original charges brought against me were dropped and a plea deal was presented to me. The investigation determined I did not have anything that fell under the original charge.

The police report suggested I had deleted and obstructed evidence which I deny to have done, however the obstruction charge was still part of the plea deal as was the other charge mentioned in this article. That second charge is related to viewing pornography in a public area, and again was taken as part of the plea deal. To be clear, I have no sex crimes, this did not involve any other person other than myself and I have moved forward since 2009 while having complied with all aspects of the law.

I wish to remain focused on my music and my absolute dedication to the art of Black Metal. Despite any personal views and judgements the followers and supporters of our music may have, I am a somewhat private person and have never cared for destructive sensationalism and keeping what I feel is private, private.

I hope my level of transparency is understood and I thank you, as always for having been so supportive of Inquisition.

With much respect to you,

Dagon