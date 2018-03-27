Hop Along – “Prior Things”

Philadelphia’s Hop Along are gearing up to release their third full-length album Bark Your Head Off, Dog next Friday, and we’ve already heard advance singles “How Simple” and “Not Abel.” Today, they’ve released album closer “Prior Things,” a gently loping, almost-six-minute song that’s built on acoustic guitar and incorporates additional elements—a rhythmic breakdown and a quick-footed string loop—with a newfound sense of fluidity. While bandleader Frances Quinlan is known for gutsy, poignant singing that sometimes verges on yelling, “Prior Things” finds her building emotional intensity by alternating breathier vocals instead.

Bark Your Head Off, Dog is out April 6 from Saddle Creek, and Hop Along embark on a U.S. tour beginning May 1. Listen to “Prior Things” below.