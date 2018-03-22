Hear SBTRKT’s Remix of Chance the Rapper’s “All We Got”

Producer SBTRKT has been relatively quiet since releasing a non-album project, Save Yourself, in 2016. This afternoon, Aaron Jerome reappeared with a remix of Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book cut “All We Got,” sped up and reimagined with thick, woozy synths, vocal overdubs, and live drums. The remix has been “on my drive for a year or so,” Jerome noted in the Soundcloud caption. “big fan of Chance and the original song so was fun to give it my own take.” Listen below.