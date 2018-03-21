Hear New Björk Remixes by Jlin and Kelly Lee Owens

If mollusk sex is your thing, you’ll want to pick up a copy of Björk’s new EP, which according to her website is being issued on “slug genitalia coloured vinyl.” The record contains three remixes of Björk’s Utopia track “Arisen My Senses,” by Jlin, Kelly Lee Owens, and Lanark Artefax. Each artist delivers a very different take on the original: Jlin’s is a dense rhythmic tangle; Owens’ an extended dancefloor excursion; Lanark Artefax’s full of texture and abstraction. Hear them below, and preorder the slug genitalia version (out May 25) here.