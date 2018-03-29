FYF Fest Announces Summer 2018 Dates

After cutting ties with founder Sean Carlson earlier this year, it appears that FYF Fest lives on, as the festival has just announced its 2018 festival dates. While the lineup hasn’t yet been revealed, the festival will take place July 21 & 22 in Los Angeles’ Exposition Park. The announcement comes paired with a brief teaser video on their Instagram which features My Bloody Valentine’s Loveless opener “Only Shallow.” Will MBV be performing at the fest? The band is supposed to have a new EP on the way later this year, but who knows if that means any festival dates.

Earlier this year AEG and Goldenvoice bought out Carlson’s 50 percent stake in the festival after four women told Spin about sexual misconduct allegations surrounding the events organizer. Watch a teaser clip for this year’s festival below.