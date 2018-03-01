Frankie Cosmos – “Apathy”

Frankie Cosmos, the up-close and tender musical project led by singer/songwriter Greta Kline, is preparing to release their Sub Pop debut Vessel on March 30, and they’ve just released a third new song from that album, “Apathy,” which you can hear below. Like earlier singles “Jesse” and “Being Alive,” “Apathy” finds Frankie Cosmos stretching beyond Kline’s intimate singing to explore the DIY indie-pop sound as a full band.

The new song premiered in an interview with Stereogum today, where Kline spoke about growing into her role as a professional musician, moving on from a pretty public relationship with Aaron Maine of Porches, and how maturity has changed her understanding of love songs she wrote as a teen. Read it here.