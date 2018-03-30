More details have emerged on rapper Fabolous’s domestic violence arrest. According to NorthJersey.com, authorities claim that Fabolous, born John Jackson, allegedly punched the victim—his girlfriend of 16 years Emily B. (Emily Bustamante) of Love & Hip Hop fame—seven times in the face, ultimately causing her to lose her two front teeth. He is also accused of threatening the lives of his partner’s father and brother. He was arrested on Wednesday on charges of making a terroristic threat in addition to the alleged domestic assault. From NorthJersey.com:

Court documents show the alleged crime stemmed from an earlier incident on March 7, when Jackson while in Los Angeles on a business trip “became enraged” when he found out via Instagram the victim was also in Los Angeles. According to an affidavit of probable cause, while on a flight back from Los Angeles, the victim told police that Jackson, 40, said via text he wanted to hit her in the head with a baseball bat and that he would kill her but he “did not want to go out like that.” The victim told police she was scared because of the March 7 incident.

The court docs allege that Emily B. called her father to remove two guns from the Englewood, New Jersey home she shared with Fabolous out of fear that they would be used on her in a dispute following the threats he is accused of making on March 7. When the rapper returned home from his trip, he allegedly confronted his partner, her brother, and her father.

“When he could not locate the guns, the defendant left the house,” the court documents state, “but not before informing the victim, her father and her brother that he had a bullet for them.”

Fabolous reportedly turned himself in on Wednesday evening and was released from police custody.