Everclear Annouce Summer Tour With Marcy Playground and Local H
Everclear have announced the lineup and dates for this year’s Summerland Tour. Marcy Playground and Local H will join Everclear for over 25 Summerland dates, kicking off in May and ending in July. Created back in 2012 by Everclear frontman Art Alexakis, the nostalgia-loaded Summerland tour has featured Eve 6, Sugar Ray, and Soul Asylum in past years. “I think it will be really cool because it’s usually guitar-based, but Marcy Playground is more acoustic-based and Local H is two guys that make a whole lot of beautiful noise,” Alexakis said in a statement. “With Everclear, we’re going to play the hits we always play, but we’re also going to mix it up. Every night will be a little different; there’ll be a few surprises every show.” See the dates below.
Summerland Tour 2018:
May 17: Gas Monkey Live – Dallas, TX
May 18: River Road Ice House – New Braunfels, TX
May 19: Buck’s Backyard – Buda, TX
May 23: Topgolf – Nashville, TN
May 24: Buckhead – Atlanta, GA
May 25: Mavericks – Jacksonville, FL
May 26: Abacoa Ampitheater – Jupiter, FL
May 31: Electric Factory – Philadelphia, PA
June 02: Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges – Roanoke, VA
June 03: The Paramount – Huntington, NY
June 05: Irving Plaza – New York, NY
June 06: Jergel’s – Pittsburgh, PA
June 07: Piere’s – Fort Wayne, IN
June 11: London Music Hall – London, ON
June 13: House of Blues – Cleveland, OH
June 14: The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI
June 15: Indian Crossing Casino – Waupaca, WI
June 16: The Forge – Outside Street Fest – Joliet, IL
June 17: Crossroads KC – Kansas City, MO
June 18: Brenton Skate Plaza – Des Moines, IA
June 22: Showbox Sodo – Seattle, WA
June 24: Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR
June 27: Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA
June 28: Fonda – Los Angeles, CA
June 29: House of Blues – Anaheim, CA
June 30: Fremont Street Experience – Las Vegas, NV
July 01: The Cave – Big Bear Lake, CA
#Summerland is returning this year w/ @EverclearBand, @marcydylan & @LocalH – presented by @SiriusXM! Pre-sale begins 3/28 @ 10am – 3/29 @ 10pm. Tickets & VIP go on sale 3/30 @ 10am at https://t.co/jYY1yNNECV. pic.twitter.com/yldCrOZaxY
— Everclear (@EverclearBand) March 26, 2018