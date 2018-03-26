Everclear Annouce Summer Tour With Marcy Playground and Local H

Everclear have announced the lineup and dates for this year’s Summerland Tour. Marcy Playground and Local H will join Everclear for over 25 Summerland dates, kicking off in May and ending in July. Created back in 2012 by Everclear frontman Art Alexakis, the nostalgia-loaded Summerland tour has featured Eve 6, Sugar Ray, and Soul Asylum in past years. “I think it will be really cool because it’s usually guitar-based, but Marcy Playground is more acoustic-based and Local H is two guys that make a whole lot of beautiful noise,” Alexakis said in a statement. “With Everclear, we’re going to play the hits we always play, but we’re also going to mix it up. Every night will be a little different; there’ll be a few surprises every show.” See the dates below.

Summerland Tour 2018:

May 17: Gas Monkey Live – Dallas, TX

May 18: River Road Ice House – New Braunfels, TX

May 19: Buck’s Backyard – Buda, TX

May 23: Topgolf – Nashville, TN

May 24: Buckhead – Atlanta, GA

May 25: Mavericks – Jacksonville, FL

May 26: Abacoa Ampitheater – Jupiter, FL

May 31: Electric Factory – Philadelphia, PA

June 02: Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges – Roanoke, VA

June 03: The Paramount – Huntington, NY

June 05: Irving Plaza – New York, NY

June 06: Jergel’s – Pittsburgh, PA

June 07: Piere’s – Fort Wayne, IN

June 11: London Music Hall – London, ON

June 13: House of Blues – Cleveland, OH

June 14: The Intersection – Grand Rapids, MI

June 15: Indian Crossing Casino – Waupaca, WI

June 16: The Forge – Outside Street Fest – Joliet, IL

June 17: Crossroads KC – Kansas City, MO

June 18: Brenton Skate Plaza – Des Moines, IA

June 22: Showbox Sodo – Seattle, WA

June 24: Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR

June 27: Ace of Spades – Sacramento, CA

June 28: Fonda – Los Angeles, CA

June 29: House of Blues – Anaheim, CA

June 30: Fremont Street Experience – Las Vegas, NV

July 01: The Cave – Big Bear Lake, CA