Eric B. and Rakim are back. After a one-off reunion show to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic debut album Paid in Full last year, they’ve just announced a U.S. tour, their first in two decades. The legendary MC/producer duo has teased shows that didn’t come together in the past, but this time it appears to be legit, as they’ve published a full schedule of venues on their Twitter account. See the dates below.