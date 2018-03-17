Eminem Calls Out the NRA on New “Nowhere Fast” Extended Mix

After performing a new version of his song “Nowhere Fast” taking shots at the NRA at Sunday’s iHeartMusic Awards, Eminem has now released an “extended version” of the song, which includes the NRA diss verse. The update, which again features R&B vocalist Kehlani, voices specific frustration with the Sandy Hook gunman and the NRA’s stronghold on American politics.

“And this whole country is goin’ nuts and the NRA is in our way / They’re responsible for this whole production, they hold the strings to control the puppets,” he raps. “And they threaten to take away donor bucks / So they know the government won’t do nothin’ and no one’s budgin’, gun owners’ clutchin’.”

Listen to the new extended version of the song below.

