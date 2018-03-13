21 Savage performed on The Ellen Degeneres Show today. In honor of the occasion, here is Ellen saying the words “Please welcome, 21 Savage.”

Despite an audience made up mostly of suburban moms, the Ellen program has been as cozy a home for hip-hop as has existed on network television in recent years. But there’s still something kinda hilarious about watching her cheerily introduce 21 Savage of all rappers, performing his kinda old single “Bank Account.” I hope he gets an invite to the birthday party next year.

Watch the full performance here, and while you’re at it revisit the classic Chance the Rapper performance on Ellen where Lil Wayne switched up his verse to diss Birdman and Ryan Lochte.