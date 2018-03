Eels have released “Premonition,” another bleak but hopeful advance single from the forthcoming album The Deconstruction. “You can kill or be killed, but the sun’s gonna shine,” a slightly hoarse Mark Oliver Everett sings, accompanied only by spare guitar and a softly cooing chorus.

The Deconstruction is out April 6, and we’ve already heard the title track and the jaunty “Today Is the Day.” Listen to “Premonition” below.