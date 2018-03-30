Watch Eddie Vedder Cover John Lennon, U2, and The Velvet Underground in Brazil

Eddie Vedder is squeezing in a three-night run of solo gigs during Pearl Jam’s stint in Brazil, where they performed at the country’s Lollapalooza festival on March 24. On Wednesday night, the first of his short residency, Vedder performed a 27-song set which included many covers of many different stylistic persuasions. He did songs by James Taylor (“Millworker”), U2 (“Bad”), Bob Dylan (“Masters of War”), John Lennon (“Imagine”), the Clash (“Should I Stay or Should I Go”), Daniel Johnston (“Walking the Cow”), Pink Floyd (“Brain Damage”), Warren Zevon (“Keep Me In Your Heart”), and Tom Petty (“Wildflowers”). He also performed his version of “Hurt” by Nine Inch Nails, which he has previously covered live.

At Thursday night’s show, he continued his hot streak with renditions of songs by the Velvet Underground (“After Hours”), The Beatles (“You’ve Got To Hide Your Love Away”), Fugazi, Cat Stevens, Tom Waits, and more. You can watch footage of his performances of “Imagine,” Velvet Underground’s “After Hours,” and U2’s “Bad” below, and check out the full set list here.