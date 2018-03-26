Eagles of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes Calls March for Our Lives Protestors “Pathetic”

Jesse Hughes, the frontman for Eagles of Death Metal, took to Instagram on Sunday for a lengthy, impassioned decrying Saturday’s March For Our Lives protests as well as the Parkland teens at the center of the movement. Veering wildly from angry sarcasm to vitriolic attacks at the Parkland survivors, Hughes’s post seems to be little more than rage at a movement that counters his own beliefs in gun ownership.

In the post, Hughes accused the Parkland teens, particularly Emma Gonzalez, of using their classmates’ deaths for “a few Facebook likes and some media attention” and “playing hooky at the expense of 16 of your classmates blood.” He stood firm in his belief that gun control was not a solution, pointing out that France’s gun control failed to prevent the 2015 mass shooting at the Eagle of Death Metal’s Bataclan concert, ignoring that the number of shooting deaths in France is 15 times lower than America’s. The post was accompanied by a cartoon equating gun control to cutting off one’s dick to end rape.

As the Guardian reports, in another, since-deleted Instagram post, Hughes shared a fake image of Emma Gonzalez ripping the constitution apart, referring to her as “the awful face of treason” and “survivor of nothing.” When pressed over his controversial post, Hughes stated that he would be making a private Instagram account to air his political views where, luckily, no one will have to read them again.