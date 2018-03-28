DMX Sentenced to One Year in Prison for Tax Evasion

Rapper DMX has been sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion last fall, TMZ reports. In court this week, X’s attorney reportedly sought to play songs including “Slippin” in an effort to help the judge better understand DMX “genuinely in his voice” and to gain leniency.

X, born Earl Simmons, originally faced a maximum of five years in prison for what prosecutors called a “multi-year scheme to conceal millions of dollars” from the IRS. He’s been in jail since January, after a judge labeled him a flight risk following a failed drug test while out on bail.