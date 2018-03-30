Video: DJDS – “No Pain” ft. Khalid, Charlie Wilson & Charlotte Day Wilson

Production team DJDODGERSTADIUM, or DJDS, have released a new music video for their single “No Pain” which features Khalid, Charlie Wilson and Charlotte Day Wilson. The song is a warping, bass heavy gospel record: full of soulful, melancholic rumination from the three crooners about overcoming hurt and looking towards a more hopeful future. It’s very much an inspirational quotes Instagram page turned into a decent song.

The video, directed by Matt Sukkar, is a short film following two young working class black people in a love affair who break away from the mundanity of every day and go on a passionate, sprawling journey through darkened motels and dirt roads near oil fields –and then a lion shows up. It’s quite the adventure.

Watch the video below: