New Music \

DJ Koze – “Illumination” ft. Róisín Murphy

Echo Award 2014 - Charity Dinner
CREDIT: Clemens Bilan / Stringer

DJ Koze has released “Illumination,” featuring Róisín Murphy. “Illumination” is the third single we’ve heard from DJ Koze’s upcoming LP Knock Knockwhich is out on May 4 via his own label, Pampa Records. Listen to the track below.

Earlier this year, DJ Koze released “Seeing Aliens” and a B-side “Nein König Nein” as an EP, both of which are included on the forthcoming record. In addition to his collaboration with Murphy, his new album will feature contributions from Bon Iver, José Gonzalez, Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner, Arrested Development’s Speech, Mano Le Tough, and more.

Arielle Gordon
Tags: DJ Koze