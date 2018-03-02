DJ Khaled – “Top Off” ft. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Future

DJ Khaled has shared a new single featuring Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Future. Titled “Top Off”–as in “took the top off the Maybach”–the trap anthem finds Khaled attempting to continue his hit-making streak after striking big with his Rihanna-featured track “Wild Thoughts” last year. The song is set to be included on Khaled’s upcoming album Father of Asahd. Future contributes the hook (a spiritual sequel to his chorus for Ace Hood’s “Bugatti”), and Beyoncé enters with a defiant a capella break in the middle of the song. Both Jay and Bey take a moment to shout out the currently incarcerated Meek Mill in their verses. Check “Top Off” out below.