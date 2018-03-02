Diplo – “Worry No More” ft. Santigold & Lil Yachty

Diplo has released a new single featuring Santigold and Lil Yachty. Taken from his upcoming solo EP California, “Worry No More” finds Diplo and Santigold pairing up to return to the tropical beats of their 2008 collaboration Top Ranking. Diplo has so far shared singles “Look Back” and “Get It Right” from the EP, which follows the recent announcement of a new collaborative project with pop producer Mark Ronson called Silk City. Check out “Worry No More” below.

Update: “Worry No More” now has a video, starring Santigold and Yachty as bakers at a pastry shop called Lot$ o’ Cake. Diplo’s face shows up as an expressionist portrait in cake frosting. Watch below.

