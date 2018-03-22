Death Grips Announce New Album Year of the Snitch

Death Grips are working on a new album, the band confirmed on their website last night. Recently, it seems like it’s been a little bit different than business as usual for the group, considering that the experimental rap-rock duo has posted studio shots featuring Tool bassist Justin Chancellor and, for less apparent reasons, Shrek-famous directed Andrew Adamson. Now the Fader points out that the band has shared the title of a new LP on their website: Year of the Snitch. It can’t be the Grips’ intention, but for some reason, images of Harry Potter leap to mind. Their home page says the album is “coming soon.” Last night, the band also tweeted “Someone Snitched.” The band’s last new release was the 11-plus-minute instrumental “electronic drum solo dub mix (single take)” from October.