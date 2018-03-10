Watch David Byrne Perform “Everybody’s Coming to My House” Live on Colbert

Last night, David Byrne was the musical guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he performed the song “Everybody’s Coming to My House” from his latest album American Utopia. The first single from the album, the song was given a facelift with matching grey suits and a live drumline, as Byrne and co. stare blankly into the audience. Byrne also joined the cast for a goofy advertisement for David Byrne’s Giant Suit Emporium, a clear nod to the giant suit featured in his Talking Heads’ concert film Stop Making Sense. Watch it all happen below and revisit our review of Byrne’s new album American Utopia.

