This English Town Likes Their 15-Faced David Bowie Statue Very Much, Thanks

The town of Aylesbury, England unveiled a statue in honor of David Bowie on Sunday (March 25). A single figure wouldn’t be enough to simultaneously commemorate all of Bowie’s artistic identities, so the memorial, titled Earthly Messenger, is a composite: A mature, suited Bowie looks on at his younger self as Ziggy Stardust, a persona he debuted during an Aylesbury performance in 1972. Additional Bowie personas—Aladdin Sane, the Goblin King, Lazarus, and more—are sculpted in relief. If that’s not quite enough, the installation features mounted speakers that reportedly play one Bowie song every hour.

Alyesbury’s new statue was created by sculptor Andrew Sinclair and funded by a Kickstarter campaign organized by local promoter David Stopps. English musician Howard Jones did the honors at the unveiling ceremony. Watch the video, including a short interview with Stopps, via The Telegraph.