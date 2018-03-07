The late Dolores O’Riordan recorded tracks for one final album with the Cranberries before her passing, and now the new material will see the light of day “early next year,” according to the band. Three days before her death, O’Riordan spoke with guitarist Noel Hogan about their upcoming studio album, an album that would have been The Cranberries’ first in six years, and emailed him a number of new tracks. The band revealed in a statement today that a new album had been in the works since last year, with vocals already recorded by O’Riordan.

In addition, with the 25th anniversary of their debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? on the horizon, The Cranberries have announced the release of a commemorative version of the album, featuring newly remastered tracks and unreleased material. The anniversary project, which was initially shelved after O’Riordan’s passing, is slated for release later this year. Read the band’s full statement below.