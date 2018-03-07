News \
The Cranberries to Release Final Album with Dolores O’Riordan, Commemorate Debut Anniversary With Reissue
The late Dolores O’Riordan recorded tracks for one final album with the Cranberries before her passing, and now the new material will see the light of day “early next year,” according to the band. Three days before her death, O’Riordan spoke with guitarist Noel Hogan about their upcoming studio album, an album that would have been The Cranberries’ first in six years, and emailed him a number of new tracks. The band revealed in a statement today that a new album had been in the works since last year, with vocals already recorded by O’Riordan.
In addition, with the 25th anniversary of their debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? on the horizon, The Cranberries have announced the release of a commemorative version of the album, featuring newly remastered tracks and unreleased material. The anniversary project, which was initially shelved after O’Riordan’s passing, is slated for release later this year. Read the band’s full statement below.
This month marks the 25th anniversary of the release of our debut album “Everybody Else is doing it so why can’t we”. In recent weeks we have had a number of media enquiries asking if we were planning anything to commemorate this milestone.
We can confirm that since last summer the band had been working with Universal Music on the creation of a very special 25th anniversary edition of the album, a newly re mastered version with previously unreleased material of ours as well as other bonus material from the era of our debut album. We had planned to release this special edition this month to coincide with the 25th anniversary. However, given Dolores’ passing in January we put the entire project on hold.
In recent weeks we revisited this. After much consideration we have decided to finish what we started. We thought about it and decided that as this is something that we started as a band, with Dolores, we should push ahead and finish it. So that’s the plan, to finish the project and get the special 25th anniversary edition album out later this year.
We will also be completing the recording of a new studio album as previously announced, which we also started last year and for which Dolores had already recorded the vocals. All going well we hope to have this new album finished and out early next year.
We will keep you all up to date as things progress.
Noel, Mike and Ferg