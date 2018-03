Charli XCX performed in Los Angeles Thursday night, and at the end of the show, she brought out Carly Rae Jepsen to perform their collaborative single “Backseat” (from Charli XCX’s album Pop 2), as well as the Carly Rae Jepsen track “Cut to the Feeling.” About one minute into “Backseat,” Jepsen comes onstage to deafening cheers from the audience as the two move around the stage in mirrored verses. Watch it all happen below.