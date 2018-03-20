Cat Power Announces Moon Pix 20th Anniversary Show At Sydney’s Vivid LIVE Festival

Coming up on the 20th anniversary of 1998’s Moon Pix, Cat Power’s fourth record, Chan Marshall will perform a special show in its honor as part of Vivid LIVE 2018 at the Sydney Opera House, reports Pitchfork. Marshall recorded the album with guitarist Mick Turner and drummer Jim White of the Australian band Dirty Three, both of whom will perform alongside her at the anniversary concert. Perhaps she’ll also play some new tunes from the upcoming 10th Cat Power record?

Vivid LIVE is May 25 to June 16, and other headliners include Solange, Mazzy Star, Ice Cube, and Iron & Wine.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.