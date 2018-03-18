Cardi B To Play SNL With Host Chadwick Boseman Next Month

Chadwick Boseman is having a huge cultural moment thanks to his starring role in Black Panther, and Cardi B is having a huge cultural moment thanks to, well, her own sheer charisma. And next month, they’re both bringing their considerable star power to Saturday Night Live. Last night, the show announced that Boseman would be hosting the 4/7 episode of Saturday Night Live with Cardi B serving as its musical guest, and we can only hope she’ll make an appearance in a sketch or two while she’s there. It can’t be too long before Cardi hosts an episode herself, right?

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.