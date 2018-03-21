News \
Camp Cope Announce U.S. Tour With Petal
Fresh off the release of their sophomore album How to Socialise & Make Friends, Melbourne, Australia’s Camp Cope have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour with Run for Cover labelmates Petal. Petal is the project of Scranton, Pennsylvania’s Kiley Lotz, but will tour as a full band, Lotz said in a tweet. Camp Cope join them close to home in Philadelphia to kick off this summer’s shows.
Camp Cope’s new dates replace a scheduled U.S. tour the band canceled earlier this year. See all the newly announced tour dates below.
Camp Cope and Petal 2018 U.S. tour dates
June 21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca
June 22 — Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class
June 24 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
June 26 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
June 27 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
June 29 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater
June 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
July 2 — Seattle, WA @ Vera Project
July 3 — Portland, OR @ Holocene
July 5 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
July 6 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre
July 7 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
July 8 — La Jolla, CA @ Che Cafe
July 9 — Phoenix, AZ @Rebel Lounge
July 11 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
July 12 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda
July 13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
July 15 — Orlando, FL @ Soundbar
July 16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory
July 17 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room
July 18 — Washington, D.C. @ DC9
July 19 — Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents
July 20 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
July 21 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair