Camp Cope Announce U.S. Tour With Petal

Fresh off the release of their sophomore album How to Socialise & Make Friends, Melbourne, Australia’s Camp Cope have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour with Run for Cover labelmates Petal. Petal is the project of Scranton, Pennsylvania’s Kiley Lotz, but will tour as a full band, Lotz said in a tweet. Camp Cope join them close to home in Philadelphia to kick off this summer’s shows.

Camp Cope’s new dates replace a scheduled U.S. tour the band canceled earlier this year. See all the newly announced tour dates below.

Camp Cope and Petal 2018 U.S. tour dates

June 21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Philamoca

June 22 — Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

June 24 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

June 26 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

June 27 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

June 29 — Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

June 30 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

July 2 — Seattle, WA @ Vera Project

July 3 — Portland, OR @ Holocene

July 5 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

July 6 — Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theatre

July 7 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

July 8 — La Jolla, CA @ Che Cafe

July 9 — Phoenix, AZ @Rebel Lounge

July 11 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

July 12 — Austin, TX @ Barracuda

July 13 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

July 15 — Orlando, FL @ Soundbar

July 16 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade Purgatory

July 17 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room

July 18 — Washington, D.C. @ DC9

July 19 — Asbury Park, NJ @ House of Independents

July 20 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

July 21 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair